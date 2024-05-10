How is Blackstone faring in its $240-mn India exit?

Blackstone's headquarters in New York City. | Credit: Reuters/Jeenah Moon

Private equity behemoth Blackstone, which hit the sell button on a clutch of portfolio companies last year, including auto parts maker Sona BLW Precision and Embassy Office Parks REIT, has generated a neat profit from a five-year-old bet in India. After leading its peers in monetising investments in India in 2023, Blackstone ......