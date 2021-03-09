MyHealthcare – transforming healthcare delivery

2020 was a defining time for the healthcare sector, much like what demonetisation did for the fintech industry in 2016. The importance of technology, more specifically the use of digital technology in the healthcare sector was brought to the fore. With lockdowns enforced, OPDs and hospital services closed – use of digital solutions such as virtual consults, telemedicine services became game changers across the healthcare sector. While both patients and doctors struggled at the beginning, both have now learned and adopted the channel as one of the primary channels of care delivery. Hospitals and doctors have hesitated using telemedicine for a multitude of reasons, jumped into it and built services around it as well.

India’s telemedicine market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2025, spurred by a rise in teleconsultations, telepathology, teleradiology and e-pharmacy due to the pandemic, this has resulted in significant growth in the number of telemedicine platforms in India, start-ups such as MyHealthcare. Headquartered in Gurugram, MyHealthcare is a future-ready digital healthcare ecosystem, that works toward an integrated patient care continuum platform. MyHealthcare is a system that is built around the needs and requirements of patients, doctors, caregivers and allows them to engage seamlessly, taking advantage of the latest technology offerings, including AI solutions.

Serving over 20 million patients, the MyHealthcare ecosystem is deployed across 57 leading hospitals of India, including illustrious names such as the Max Hospital group, Fortis hospitals, PSRI Super speciality, Aakash Healthcare, BLK Super Speciality, Nanavati Hospital, Breach Candy, Woodlands Multispeciality and others.

MyHealthcare introduced augmented intelligence in its EMR helping in monitoring a patient’s vitals remotely, tracking their medication and more. To aid efficiency, the platform introduced a voice based EMR (Voice.ai), which allows doctors to dictate the complete diagnosis, medication and clinical orders, which completes the prescription in real-time and delivers it to the patient. The ecosystem of care starts from the point the patient seeks a doctor consult and follows through with medicine delivery, diagnostics at home, remote patient monitoring.

To power its ecosystem, MyHealthcare has partnered with companies such as Omron Healthcare, AliveCor (KardiaMobile), Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure to ensure it is able to deliver best in class healthcare solutions for its patients, doctors, hospitals and clinics.

Taking forward the opportunity presented by the pandemic, MyHealthcare launched its D2C platform, with partner hospitals, clinics and diagnostic services. The MyHealthcare patient app, helps in building a consolidated, longitudinal patient history – helping create a centralised health repository, which can be accessed by patients, doctors and clinicians, resulting in the creation of a robust care ecosystem. Its success has been seen across all its partner hospitals, which have benefited commercially in getting new patients and witnessing a high repeat user experience.

With the traditional healthcare system reeling under tremendous strain, telemedicine is likely to increase its share in the Indian delivery system. During the pandemic, MyHealthcare witnessed an upswing in adoption, hosting over 1,00,000 virtual consultation sessions. Even in the aftermath of the pandemic, they continue to account for 20% to 30% of all OPDs.

India has developed a renewed focus on improving its healthcare sector, and establishing standards and regulation that enable the sector to prepare for the future. The technology provided by MyHealthcare is likely to become more integral in the coming years, placing it firmly at the centre of India’s healthcare plans.

Brand Solutions is a marketing initiative for sponsored posts. No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation of this content.