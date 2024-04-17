facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Musk likely to announce $2-3 bn Tesla investment in India during visit next week

Musk likely to announce $2-3 bn Tesla investment in India during visit next week

By Reuters

  • 17 Apr 2024
Musk likely to announce $2-3 bn Tesla investment in India during visit next week

Tesla chief Elon Musk is set to announce an investment in India of $2-3 billion, mainly for building a new factory, when he visits New Delhi next week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two sources familiar with the discussions said.

Musk will meet Modi on Monday during his India trip, when the billionaire is expected to unveil his plans to enter the world's third-largest auto market where electric car adoption is still in its infancy.

India's EV market is small but growing and dominated by local carmaker Tata Motors. EVs made up just 2% of total car sales in 2023, but the government is targeting 30% of new cars to be EVs starting 2030.

Advertisement

Musk's visit comes as Tesla battles slowing sales in the major markets of the United States and China, and has this week announced layoffs affecting 10% of its workforce.

Details of Musk's India visit are closely-guarded, with the CEO only publicly confirming on his social media platform X that he will meet Modi in India.

The two sources said Musk will likely give an investment figure for India without sharing details such as a timeline or an Indian state where the plant will be built.

Advertisement

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For years, Musk opposed India's high import taxes for EVs and lobbied for a change. India's government in March unveiled a new EV policy lowering import taxes to 15% from as high as 100% on some models if a carmaker invests at least $500 million and sets up a factory.

Tesla has already started scouting for showroom space in New Delhi and Mumbai, and its Berlin factory is producing right-hand drive cars it aims to export to India starting later this year, Reuters has reported.

Advertisement

Musk is also likely to attend an event organised by the Indian government in New Delhi with space startups, the two sources said.

Musk owns U.S. space company SpaceX.

Advertisement
Elon MuskTesla

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Musk likely to announce $2-3 bn Tesla investment in India during visit next week

TMT

Musk likely to announce $2-3 bn Tesla investment in India during visit next week

Gaming startups LightFury Games, Circle of Games, two others raise early-stage funding

Manufacturing

Gaming startups LightFury Games, Circle of Games, two others raise early-stage funding

Rajiv Jain's GQG, Fidelity pick up shares worth $261 mn in Vodafone Idea

TMT

Rajiv Jain's GQG, Fidelity pick up shares worth $261 mn in Vodafone Idea

Zee withdraws Sony merger application with national company tribunal

TMT

Zee withdraws Sony merger application with national company tribunal

Athera Venture, Alkemi, Sunicon lead early-stage rounds in four platforms

TMT

Athera Venture, Alkemi, Sunicon lead early-stage rounds in four platforms

Govt defers nod for Paytm's investment in its payments arm

TMT

Govt defers nod for Paytm's investment in its payments arm

Advertisement