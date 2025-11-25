Morphle Labs, CrisprBits, LabelBlind, others raise early-stage funding

Credit: Reuters

Biotech startups Morphle Labs and CrisprBits, fintech firm Riverline AI, and AI-led food labelling platform LabelBlind have raised early-stage funding.

Morphle Labs, which builds robotic and imaging systems for cancer diagnostics, has raised $5 million (around Rs 44.6 crore) in its Series A round from Inflexor Ventures.

Advertisement

The company will use the capital to expand into global markets, scale manufacturing of its RoboTome and MorphoLens, and work toward regulatory clearances. Morphle says the investment will help it strengthen its technology and IP portfolio as it pushes deeper into international markets.

The firm focuses on automation in histopathology, a part of cancer diagnostics that still depends on manual work. Labs worldwide face severe staffing shortages and backlogs, and Morphle aims to ease that pressure through physical AI systems that combine robotics, optics, and computer vision.

Founder and chief executive Rohit Hiwale said the company is rebuilding diagnostics from first principles. “Histology remains one of the few critical domains still untouched by true automation, and that is where we have chosen to start,” he said.

Advertisement

Inflexor partner Pratip Mazumdar said, “Morphle Labs is transforming a segment that has needed attention for years. Their ability to bring together robotics, imaging, and AI into reliable systems is exceptional.”

CrisprBits has raised $3 million in its pre-Series A round led by Spectrum Impact, the family office of Rajendra Gogri of Aarti Industries. The round included founders, angels and family offices, lifting the company’s valuation to $12 million. Existing investors such as the Vijay Alreja Family Office from VJ Technologies Group joined the round, along with new backers from the promoter family of HBL Engineering.

Advertisement

The company will use the funds to scale commercialization of its PathCrisp diagnostics platform and expand manufacturing for tests in human health, food safety and animal health. It also plans to speed up development of a CRISPR-based strain engineering platform for industrial sustainability, starting with biofuel process optimization.

“This funding round provides the fuel for that mission,” said chief executive officer Vijay Chandru. He added that the company is now ready to “scale to global markets” with high-quality and affordable solutions.

Advertisement

Fintech startup Riverline AI has raised $825,000 in a pre-seed round led by South Park Commons. Other investors include DeVC, gradCapital, and a group of angels from Google, Meta, Tesla, M2P and HyperVerge.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its engineering team and enhance AI capabilities as it prepares for its long-term goal of building a new-age bank.

Riverline was founded in 2024 by Ankit Sanghvi, Jayanth Krishnaprakash and Abhishek Gupta to help distressed borrowers resolve debt with banks. The team is building AI debt counsellors that can handle more than one lakh conversations a day across 12 languages.

Advertisement

AI-led SaaS platform LabelBlind has raised $500,000 in seed funding to build its AI-led food regulatory labelling platform.

The company, which already supports more than 10 leading food brands, plans to use the new capital to expand across 30 export markets and scale its flagship platform FoLSol. Founded in 2023, the company has grown into a key player in digital food labelling.

The funds will accelerate three areas of work. The development of FoLSol’s proprietary AI engine that reads and validates labels in under 30 minutes, country-specific label generation for the US, Canada, EU, UK, GCC and Southeast Asia, and large-scale deployments with Indian food companies through end-to-end digital labelling workflows.

LabelBlind said food companies face six recurring challenges in global compliance, from tracking changing regulations to mapping cross-border linkages. FoLSol aims to streamline these steps through a unified interface backed by an AI- and ML-driven global ingredient database.

Share article on Leave Your Comments