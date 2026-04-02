Aquapulse, Gabify reel in early-stage cheques

(L to R) Abhishek Dwivedy (CEO & Managing Director) and Abhilash Dwivedy (Chief Growth Officer)

Odisha-headquartered aquaculture tech startup Aquapulse has raised Rs 25 crore (around $2.7 million) in its Series A funding round led by NABVENTURES, the venture capital arm of NABARD, through its AgriSURE Fund.

The company plans to use the capital to expand operations, invest in AI-led systems and set up an in-house processing facility to improve quality control and margins. It also aims to grow its farmer network from over 6,000 to 15,000 across key aquaculture states such as Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Founded in 2022, Aquapulse operates at the intersection of aquaculture, infrastructure and technology, targeting inefficiencies in India’s fragmented seafood value chain.

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The startup deploys AI-driven tools for pond monitoring, disease prediction and feed optimisation, while also managing post-harvest processes such as grading, cold chain logistics and compliance. Its platform enables real-time price discovery.

Healthtech startup Gabify has raised $175,000 (around Rs 1.6 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, as it looks to expand its AI-driven platform for early screening and therapy management of speech and neurodevelopmental disorders in children.

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The company also secured Rs 25 lakh (around $27,000) under the Nidhi Seed Support Scheme from GHRTBI, a government-backed incubator. The fresh capital will go toward clinical validation, product development and team expansion.

Founded in 2023, Gabify has built what it calls an end-to-end AI platform that combines voice and vision-based analysis to assess speech patterns, facial expressions and behavioural cues using over 189 clinically validated parameters.

It also has clinicians review AI outputs to ensure accuracy. The platform targets conditions such as autism and ADHD and aims to reduce assessment time by up to 70%, helping clinicians scale patient handling without compromising diagnostic quality.



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