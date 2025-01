MO Alts sets aim to fully deploy sixth realty fund, adds new developers to portfolio

Premium Saurabh Rathi, co-head, real estate, Motilal Oswal Alternates

The real estate investment arm of Mumbai-based Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alts) expects to fully deploy its sixth fund by September this year after making a final close within a couple of months, a top executive told VCCircle. MO Alts, the alternative investment arm of Motilal Oswal Group, launched its sixth real ......