Mirae Asset inks second deal to expand logistics realty portfolio

Premium
South Korean asset manager Mirae Asset Global Investments’ India arm has struck its second deal from a private credit fund to acquire a warehousing asset located near Mumbai. The firm, through Mirae Asset Credit Opportunities Fund, made its maiden bet in January when it acquired a pre-leased Grade A industrial asset near Mumbai for about Rs 130 ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.