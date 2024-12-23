Mindgrove, M37Labs secure early-stage investments

Chip designer Mindgrove and AI startup M37Labs raised early-stage cheques, the companies said Monday.

Fabless chip design startup Mindgrove Technologies has raised $8 million (Rs 68 crore) in a Series A round of funding that was co-led by Rocketship.vc and Speciale Invest.

Early-stage investor Mela Ventures and existing backer Peak XV Partners, Nishchay Goel and Whiteboard Capital along with Anshul Goel also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

The latest funding comes nearly two years after Chennai-based Mindgrove raised around $2.3 million seed investment in a round led by then Sequioa Capital India.

With the fresh funds, the company said it plans to expand its workforce and enhance its in-house engineering capabilities. It is growing its team across all departments - business, engineering, product and applications.

Mindgrove, a deeptech startup founded in 2021 by Shashwath T R and Sharan Srinivas J and incubated in IIT Madras, designs high-performance System-on-Chip (SoC) with advanced features for the Indian and global markets.

Artificial Intelligence solutions startup M37Labs has raised pre-seed funding from Concept Group owner Vivek Suchant, while making an official launch as a startup offering a comprehensive set of AI-based solutions.

The company was founded by Prashant Shivram Iyer and Zorawar Purohit in Mumbai. It did not disclose the amount raised in the round.

M37Labs offers AI strategy workshops and works with C-Suite executives to develop tailored AI strategies for their businesses, design AI workflow and develop software.

