Microlender CreditAccess Grameen secures $50 mn from IFC
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Microlender CreditAccess Grameen secures $50 mn from IFC

Microlender CreditAccess Grameen secures $50 mn from IFC

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 03 Feb 2025
Microlender CreditAccess Grameen secures $50 mn from IFC
Credit: VCCircle

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, India’s biggest microfinance institution, said Monday it has secured $50 million (about Rs 435 crore at current exchange rates) from International Finance Corporation (IFC) to help enhance its operations.  

The company will use the funds to provide finance to women micro-entrepreneurs engaged in agriculture and agri-related activities. The funding will help CreditAccess Grameen reach 3-4 million additional borrowers, it said in a statement. It will also use the funding to diversify and strengthen its liability profile to include long-tenor financing. 

The Bengaluru-based will raise the capital as external commercial borrowings from IFC, the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank Group. 

Advertisement

“With this $50 million commitment from IFC... we are firmly moving towards our FY28 medium-term strategy of sourcing 25-30% of funds from foreign sources while maintaining strong control over our average cost of borrowings,” said Nilesh Dalvi, chief financial officer, CreditAccess Grameen. 

With assets under management of Rs 24,810 crore, CreditAccess Grameen is the largest microfinance entity in India. The company operates 2,059 branches across 16 states and one union territory. The company’s promoter is CreditAccess India B.V., a multinational company specialising in micro and small enterprise financing. 

The debt capital from IFC comes after the non-bank lender posted a net loss of Rs 99.5 crore for the October-December quarter. Its asset quality worsened, too, with gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio rising to 3.99% as on December 31 from 0.97% a year earlier. 

Advertisement

For IFC, the transaction adds to its growing portfolio of Indian NBFCs. Most recently, IFC disclosed that it would lend $100 million to Aditya Birla Housing. IFC’s portfolio also includes Shriram Finance, Northern Arc Capital and Vastu Housing Finance Corporation. 

CreditAccess GrameenIFC

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

How Budget 2025 makes GIFT City even more attractive for investors

Finance

How Budget 2025 makes GIFT City even more attractive for investors

Premium
Exclusive: ValueQuest closes maiden private equity fund exceeding target

Finance

Exclusive: ValueQuest closes maiden private equity fund exceeding target

Equirus acquires Credence Family Office as TIW Private Equity exits

Finance

Equirus acquires Credence Family Office as TIW Private Equity exits

Premium
Public investors not interested in funding tech firms' losses: Nuvama's Satyen Shah

Finance

Public investors not interested in funding tech firms' losses: Nuvama's Satyen Shah

Budget 2025: Govt proposes another fund of funds to boost startup financing

Finance

Budget 2025: Govt proposes another fund of funds to boost startup financing

Fund managers in Davos see India appeal, despite foreign exodus

Finance

Fund managers in Davos see India appeal, despite foreign exodus

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW