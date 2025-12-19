Edelweiss' alternative investment arm revives IPO plan

Premium Credit: VCCircle

EAAA India Alternatives’ plan to list on bourses is now back on track, after its earlier attempt stalled after the market regulator made observations about financial disclosures. The company is planning to refile its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) soon, two people familiar ......