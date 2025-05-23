MENA Digest: UAE’s Tarjama, Egyptian startup Sylndr, Cairo’s Thndr get funding

Credit: 123RF.com

Startup funding activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region was led by growth-stage fundraises by key startups. These included UAE-based language solutions tech company Tarjama, Egyptian used-car platform Sylndr, UAE-based immersive social media app Vuz, and Cairo-based investment platform Thndr.

Other startups that secured funding included Saudi Arabia-based e-commerce SaaS startup Ziadah, Saudi spacetech firm SARsatX, and Kuwait-based quick commerce startup Circle.

In addition, Abu Dhabi-based venture capital fund EQIQ, which focuses on Iraq, doubled its fund size from $15 million to $30 million to deepen its investments in Iraq’s digital economy.

Advertisement

Tarjama

UAE-based language solutions company Tarjama raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Global Ventures. The round also saw participation from Wamda Capital, TA Ventures, Phaze Capital, Golden Gate Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst.

Founded in 2009 by Nour Al Hassan, Tarjama offers advanced language technology solutions in more than 50 languages and 22 Arabic dialects, serving over 700 clients globally.

The funding will support the launch of Arabic.AI, an agentic ecosystem designed to help organizations solve complex business processes using AI agents.

Advertisement

The company also plans to expand its engineering team, build sovereign infrastructure, and launch an AI academy to train enterprise and government leaders across the region.

Tarjama is profitable and has reported a 20% CAGR in revenue over the past three years.

Ziadah

Saudi Arabia-based e-commerce SaaS startup Ziadah has secured seed funding from an undisclosed angel investor.

Advertisement

Founded in 2024 by Ali Aldahnin and Mahmoud Omar, Ziadah helps online merchants increase average order value (AOV) and drive revenue growth by analyzing shopper behavior and integrating directly with e-commerce platforms.

Ziadah will use the funding to enhance customer engagement features and expand its merchants base.

SARsatX

Advertisement

Saudi spacetech startup SARsatX raised $2.6 million in a seed round, led by TONOMUS, a digital subsidiary of NEOM. The round also saw participation from Wa’ed Ventures (Aramco), Access Bridge Ventures, and KAUST Innovation Ventures.

A spin-off from the TAQADAM Accelerator and incubated by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), SARsatX focuses on designing and building small satellites equipped with SAR capabilities for Earth Observation (EO).

The funding will accelerate SARsatX’s technology development and help scale its satellite deployment for applications, including deforestation monitoring, oil leak detection, disaster response, urban development, and border security.

Advertisement

Circle

Circle, a Kuwait-based quick commerce startup, secured $6 million in Series A funding from unnamed investors.

Founded in 2020 by Altaf AlThekair, Circle offers delivery of groceries and daily essentials in under 20 minutes through a mobile app and smart network of dark stores and fulfillment centers.

The funding will support regional expansion across MENA by early 2026.

ElGameya

Egyptian fintech startup ElGameya raised a seven-figure round led by AYADY for Investment and Development. Other participants included Jedar Capital, Cubit Ventures, Ventures Notes, P-Maestro, and a group of local and international angel investors.

Founded in 2020 by Ahmed Abdeen, ElGameya offers users customizable savings circles with secure and transparent transactions.

The latest round follows a six-figure pre-seed one, which was led by AUC Angels, with participation from Cairo Angels and Alex Angels.

Egyptian used-car platform Sylndr raised $15.7 million in a Series A equity round, led by DPI Venture Capital via the Nclude Fund. Other participants included Algebra Ventures, Nuwa Capital, Raed Ventures, Uncovered Fund, Beltone Venture Capital, and Camel Ventures.

Founded in 2021 by Omar El Defrawy, Sylndr allows customers to buy and sell cars, and access financing solutions.

The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s expansion across Egypt, enhance pricing and inventory intelligence, fintech capabilities, and strengthen partnerships with dealers, lenders, and service providers.

In November last year, Sylndr had also secured a $7.46-million capital facility.

UAE-based immersive social media firm Vuz, backed by Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), raised $12 million in a pre-Series C funding round, with International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private investment arm, joining as a strategic investor.

The round also saw participation from Al Jazira Capital, Crosswork VC Success Fund, existing investors, and several prominent Saudi family offices.

The company has now raised over $35 million so far.

Founded in 2017 by Khaled Zaatarah, Vuz lets users stream extended reality (XR) and metaverse experiences.

It aims to use the funding to accelerate its global expansion across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Africa, Asia, and the US, and further develop AI-driven streaming technologies and live spatial experiences.

In October 2022, Vuz had raised $20 million in a Series B round from Caruso Ventures, Vision VC Fund, e& Capital, and others.

Cairo-based investment platform Thndr raised $15.7 million in a funding round led by Prosus. The round also saw participation from Y Combinator, BECO Capital, Endeavor Catalyst, JIMCO, Raba, and Onsi Sawiris. This brings Thndr's total capital raised to $37.76 million.

Founded in 2020 by Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr, Thndr provides mobile-based access to stocks, bonds, and funds in the Middle East through its digital stock brokerage.

It aims to use the funds for regional expansion, with a focus on both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Share article on Leave Your Comments