MENA Digest: Lean Tech, UnifyApps lead funding activity; overall mop-up falls in Oct

Premium
Startup funding in the Middle East and North Africa region was led by at least a couple of high-value growth-stage investment deals last week. These include a high double-digit Series B funding raised by Saudi fintech infra platform Lean Technologies, followed by a UAE-based SaaS solutions provider UnifyApps, which raised ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.