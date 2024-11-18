MENA Digest: Lean Tech, UnifyApps lead funding activity; overall mop-up falls in Oct
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • MENA Digest: Lean Tech, UnifyApps lead funding activity; overall mop-up falls in Oct

MENA Digest: Lean Tech, UnifyApps lead funding activity; overall mop-up falls in Oct

By Dilasha Seth

  • 18 Nov 2024
Premium
MENA Digest: Lean Tech, UnifyApps lead funding activity; overall mop-up falls in Oct
Credit: 123RF.com

Startup funding in the Middle East and North Africa region was led by at least a couple of high-value growth-stage investment deals last week. These include a high double-digit Series B funding raised by Saudi fintech infra platform Lean Technologies, followed by a UAE-based SaaS solutions provider UnifyApps, which raised ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

MakeMyTrip to acquire Cred-owned Happay's expense management business

TMT

MakeMyTrip to acquire Cred-owned Happay's expense management business

Premium
VC firm MEVP marks second full exit from Fund II, DPI reaches 118%

TMT

VC firm MEVP marks second full exit from Fund II, DPI reaches 118%

Vecmocon, Assure Clinics rake in early-stage cheques

Healthcare

Vecmocon, Assure Clinics rake in early-stage cheques

Pro
Peak XV strikes a multi-bagger from legacy India portfolio

TMT

Peak XV strikes a multi-bagger from legacy India portfolio

Premium
MENA Digest: Lean Tech, UnifyApps lead funding activity; overall mop-up falls in Oct

TMT

MENA Digest: Lean Tech, UnifyApps lead funding activity; overall mop-up falls in Oct

Airbound, Mushin Innovative Labs, OnePlay pocket funding cheques

TMT

Airbound, Mushin Innovative Labs, OnePlay pocket funding cheques

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW