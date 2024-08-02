MENA Digest: Egyptian startups lead funding rounds this week

Premium Credit: Shah Junaid/VCCircle

Egyptian startups propelled dealmaking activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region this week, with at least three tech-based firms securing funding. These include AI startup Synapse Analytics, B2B e-commerce platform Cartona, and edtech platform Educatly, which raised growth-stage funding to accelerate expansion. Meanwhile, Egypt’s first fintech unicorn MNT-Halan ......