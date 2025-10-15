Matters.AI, Consuma, Flowatt, others raise early-stage funding

AI-native data security platform Matters.AI, AI startup Consuma, and battery deeptech firm Flowatt Battery Science have raised early-stage funding, the companies said.

Bengaluru-based Matters.AI has raised Rs 55 crore (around $6.2 million) to build what it calls India’s “first AI security engineer”.

The Rs 42 crore seed round was co-led by Kalaari Capital and Endiya Partners, while the earlier Rs 13 crore pre-seed saw participation from Better Capital and Carya Venture Partners.

The company plans to use the funds to expand R&D, strengthen its presence in India and the US, and build teams for regulated industries under the DPDP framework.

The startup’s platform combines data security posture management, data loss prevention, insider risk, and exfiltration defence into one self-learning system. Instead of reacting post-incident, it studies how sensitive data behaves, predicts misuse, and responds automatically across cloud, SaaS, endpoint, and on-prem setups.

Founded in 2024 by Keshava Murthy, Harsh Sahu, and Dhiraj Khare, Matters.AI aims to build autonomous systems that secure enterprise data before threats surface. It also manages data lineage, traces activity in real time, and adds guardrails for tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot.

Bengaluru-based AI startup Consuma has raised $1.3 million (around Rs 11.16 crore) in a seed round led by Equirus InnovateX Fund, with participation from angel investors including Abhishek Goyal, Mekin Maheshwari, Harsh Shah, Arnav Kumar, Shiv Kapoor, Bhavik Dholakia, and Biswa Kalyan Rath.

The funds will be used for technology development and global market expansion.

Founded in 2021 by Abhilash Madabhushi while at PES University, Consuma aims to modernize consumer research by replacing traditional surveys and focus groups with AI-driven analysis of digital behaviour.

The platform claims to deliver insights in 30 minutes instead of months at a fraction of the cost, helping brands such as Godrej and Britannia make faster, data-backed decisions.

Bengaluru-based battery deeptech startup Flowatt Battery Science has raised Rs 2.2 crore in its first pre-seed round, which was led by PedalStart.

The company plans to use the capital to complete the proof-of-concept for its electric battery system built on three principles — lowest cost, longest life, and assured buyback. The funds will also support technology upgrades, talent acquisition, and partnerships with insurers, EV financiers, OEMs, and other ecosystem players.

Flowatt builds IoT-enabled batteries for electric two- and three-wheelers used in last-mile delivery. Its pay-per-use Battery-as-a-Service model aims to reduce upfront costs for fleet operators, improve uptime, and increase profitability through predictive maintenance and data analytics.

Founded by Siddhartha Srivastava, Bikesh Jha, and Vikash Singh, Flowatt is working to make commercial EV adoption more affordable and sustainable through battery intelligence and lifecycle assurance.

