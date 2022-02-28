Mark Mobius joins advisory board of Investcorp

Veteran investor Mark Mobius has joined global investment manager Investcorp’s India advisory board to lead its business in the country.

“I am delighted to be a part of Investcorp’s India advisory board. The firm has performed incredibly well and has delivered beyond expectations.

Indian entrepreneurs and the market, both, have wonderful potential. Investcorp has an impeccable team to spot winners. I look forward to working with the team in exploring and expanding investment opportunities in India," said Mobius.

“It is an honor to welcome Mark Mobius to our India advisory board. As we look to accelerate our growth in India, Mark’s wisdom, foresight and years of invaluable financial acumen will be crucial to our journey.

As several of Investcorp’s Indian portfolio companies may exit via public markets over the next few years, we will benefit from Mark’s unparalleled insights as a leading public equities investor," said Rishi Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Investcorp.

Investcorp said that as a founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners LLP and formerly the head of emerging markets at Franklin Templeton, Mobius had spent over 40 years working and investing in emerging and frontier markets. He was also in charge of actively managed funds totaling over $50 billion in assets.

The company’s India real estate team invests in real estate projects located in top-tier cities across the country. So far, the business has deployed around $200 million through two funds across 26 projects.

Recently, Investcorp led a $55 million investment in NDR Warehousing Private Limited, which provides construction and leasing of warehouses and factory space. It also led a $17 million round of funding in V-Ensure Pharma Technologies Pvt Ltd.