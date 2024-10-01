LP Summit Dubai 2024: Space to improve corporate governance in India, say family offices

Premium
Dubai-based single-family office KAAF Investments, which is backed by the Kanoo family and has invested in India via seven fund managers, is on wait-and-watch mode regarding deepening its presence in the country, according to a top company executive. KAAF Investments also manages a fund-of-fund and has direct-bet portfolio. While political stability, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.