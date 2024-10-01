LP Summit Dubai 2024: Space to improve corporate governance in India, say family offices
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • LP Summit Dubai 2024: Space to improve corporate governance in India, say family offices

LP Summit Dubai 2024: Space to improve corporate governance in India, say family offices

By Dilasha Seth

  • 01 Oct 2024
Premium
LP Summit Dubai 2024: Space to improve corporate governance in India, say family offices
KAAF Investments' Nandi Vardhan Mehta, Crescent's Tushar Singhvi and Mahendra Swarup of Venture Gurukool at VCCircle summit in Dubai

Dubai-based single-family office KAAF Investments, which is backed by the Kanoo family and has invested in India via seven fund managers, is on wait-and-watch mode regarding deepening its presence in the country, according to a top company executive. KAAF Investments also manages a fund-of-fund and has direct-bet portfolio.  While political stability, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
LP Summit Dubai 2024: Space to improve corporate governance in India, say family offices

General

LP Summit Dubai 2024: Space to improve corporate governance in India, say family offices

Abu Dhabi National Hotels to sell 40% in catering business unit via IPO

Consumer

Abu Dhabi National Hotels to sell 40% in catering business unit via IPO

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding falls as early-stage deals dominate the week

General

Deals Digest: Funding falls as early-stage deals dominate the week

Premium
Grapevine: ChrysCap nears deals for two dessert chains ; WeWork exit deal collapses

General

Grapevine: ChrysCap nears deals for two dessert chains ; WeWork exit deal collapses

Premium
Grapevine: TPG-backed OneSource eyes funding; Nomura, Mizuho lead race for Avendus

General

Grapevine: TPG-backed OneSource eyes funding; Nomura, Mizuho lead race for Avendus

Premium
Mediterrania Capital CEO Alsina on latest fund, deployments, exits and more

General

Mediterrania Capital CEO Alsina on latest fund, deployments, exits and more

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW