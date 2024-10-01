LP Summit Dubai 2024: Space to improve corporate governance in India, say family offices

Premium KAAF Investments' Nandi Vardhan Mehta, Crescent's Tushar Singhvi and Mahendra Swarup of Venture Gurukool at VCCircle summit in Dubai

Dubai-based single-family office KAAF Investments, which is backed by the Kanoo family and has invested in India via seven fund managers, is on wait-and-watch mode regarding deepening its presence in the country, according to a top company executive. KAAF Investments also manages a fund-of-fund and has direct-bet portfolio. While political stability, ......