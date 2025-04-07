Grapevine: Tata Group, Apraava, Prestige Hospitality, NxtGen, Pristyn Care in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Tata Group, Apraava, Prestige Hospitality, NxtGen, Pristyn Care in news

Grapevine: Tata Group, Apraava, Prestige Hospitality, NxtGen, Pristyn Care in news

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 07 Apr 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Tata Group, Apraava, Prestige Hospitality, NxtGen, Pristyn Care in news
A view of Bombay House, the head office of the Tata group in Mumbai. | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Financial services company Tata Capital Ltd has submitted draft papers through the confidential pre-filing route for an initial public offering, a media report said.  The planned IPO is expected to raise over Rs 15,000 crore and will comprise a mix of primary and secondary share sales. Tata Sons and International Finance ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Tariff turmoil puts a freeze on global M&A dealmaking

General

Tariff turmoil puts a freeze on global M&A dealmaking

Premium
Deals Digest: Haldiram's, ITC steal the show in otherwise tepid week

General

Deals Digest: Haldiram's, ITC steal the show in otherwise tepid week

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, EQT plan portfolio firms' IPOs; 360 One faces top-level exits

General

Grapevine: Blackstone, EQT plan portfolio firms' IPOs; 360 One faces top-level exits

Premium
Grapevine: Brookfield, KKR, Kotak Alts, Weikfield Foods in news

General

Grapevine: Brookfield, KKR, Kotak Alts, Weikfield Foods in news

Premium
Grapevine: Infra.Market, ICICI Venture, Apollo Global and Greenko founders in news

General

Grapevine: Infra.Market, ICICI Venture, Apollo Global and Greenko founders in news

Premium
Grapevine: KKR, PhysicsWallah, Drishti IAS, Bain Capital, Emcure, Prosus in news

General

Grapevine: KKR, PhysicsWallah, Drishti IAS, Bain Capital, Emcure, Prosus in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW