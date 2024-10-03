LP Summit Dubai 2024: Digitalization to lead UAE’s investment strategy, say panellists

Premium
Traditionally known for its oil sector, the UAE is now turning its focus towards manufacturing and technology, as the country aims to unlock its potential in fast-growing technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), panellists said at the VCCircle LP Summit 2024 in Dubai. “We recognize the importance of AI and other technologies, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.