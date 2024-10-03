LP Summit Dubai 2024: Digitalization to lead UAE’s investment strategy, say panellists

Premium Ayas Al Gul, Group Finance Director, United Technology Holding and Marwan Jassim Al Sarkal, Managing Partner, Chapter 3 LLC at VCCircle LP Summit Dubai 2024

Traditionally known for its oil sector, the UAE is now turning its focus towards manufacturing and technology, as the country aims to unlock its potential in fast-growing technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), panellists said at the VCCircle LP Summit 2024 in Dubai. “We recognize the importance of AI and other technologies, ......