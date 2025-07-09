Local PE firms circle potato flakes and frozen food maker Iscon Balaji Foods

Premium Neel Kotak, managing director, Iscon Balaji Foods

A clutch of domestic private equity firms are in the fray to pick up stake in potato flakes and frozen food manufacturer Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Iscon Balaji Foods, a joint venture between real estate developer Iscon group and Gujarat-based snacks brand Balaji Wafers, ......