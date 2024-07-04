Lobb, two others raise early-stage funding

Credit: 123RF.com

Digital freight brokerage platform Lobb, snacking brand LetsTry and fabric marketplace Fabrito raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

TruckCentral Solutions Pvt Ltd, which operates the digital freight brokerage platform Lobb has raised $2.9 million (Rs 24.2 crore) from a host of investors including Rajesh Voddiraju, Sharada Nandakumar (Voya India), P. Shyama Raju (Divyasree Developers), Siva Tanuku (JP Morgan), Ramana Reddy (Ensoftek) and Giri Pasumamula (Intel Corp).

The funds raised will be used to expand Lobb’s network across new geographies in India. The company is also looking to develop its technology stack and grow its team across functions.

Founded in 2015, the Bengaluru-based startup’s platform includes proprietary features such as truck discovery, load matching, route optimization, management of day-to-day operations and finance, and payments monitoring system.

In 2022, the startup raised $1.1 million in a funding round led by early-stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital.

Earth Crust Pvt Ltd, which operates snacking brand LetsTry has raised an undisclosed amount in a funding from Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, the venture funding arm of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, and existing investor 9Unicorns.

Founded in 2021 by Nitin Kalra, LetsTry is a snacking brand that makes a host of snacking products such as moong dal, potato wafers, aloo bhujia, multigrain panipuri, and chia seeds bhujia.

Previously, the New Delhi-based startup had raised funding from 9Unicorns as well as from angel investors at the television show Shark Tank.

Meanwhile, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures set up the Ventures fund in 2019 to invest in startups specifically in India and Southeast Asia.

The fund counts companies such as Happily Unmarried, MyGlamm, LetsShave, OneLife Nutraceuticals, PowerGummies, Soulflower and T.A.C.-The Ayurveda Co, among others, as part of its portfolio.

Business-to-business (B2B) fabric marketplace Fabrito has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round led by Green Trunk Ventures. The round also saw the participation Maninder Gulati (OYO), Krishna Kalyan T D(Laurus Bio), Puja Jain(ex-McKinsey), among others.

The startup will deploy the funds towards its technology stack, expand its textile manufacturers and sellers network and hire talent across the sales and supply vertical.

Founded in 2023 by Naresh Dhaka, Pushpendra Singh and Mayank Narain, Fabrito is a B2B SaaS startup that focuses on fabrics. It aggregates a collection of ready fabrics, providing a curated selection for fashion brands and garment manufacturers using technology and its presence in multiple textile hubs.

