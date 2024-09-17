E6Data, Llumo AI and Salt Oral Care bag early-stage funding

Llumo AI Development Lead Sudhir Kumar (L) and co-founders Shivam Gupta (M), Akshat Anand (R)

Data infra startup e6data, large language model (LLM) deployment and optimisation company, Llumo AI and luxury oral beauty brand Salt Oral Care raised early-stage funding for expansion, companies said on Tuesday.

e6Data

Enterprise-focussed data infrastructure startup e6data raised $10 million in Series A funding round, led by Accel with participation from Beenext.

Advertisement

E6data has developed a high-performance lakehouse compute engine for enterprise data analytics. Founded in 2021 by a team of technologists, e6data helps amplify ROI on their existing platforms and architectures and escape ecosystem lock-in, the company said in a statement.

With fresh funds, the company aims to enhance R&D for better customer offerings, onboard more clients, and scale hiring for go-to-market efforts. e6data’s consumption-based revenue model charges companies based on compute usage and duration.

Advertisement

Large Language Model (LLM) deployment and optimisation company, Llumo AI, raised $1 million in seed round, led by Rahul Agrawalla (Sense AI), with participation from India Quotient, Venture Catalysts, Aum Ventures, IIM Indore Alumni Angel fund and a host of US-based angel investors.

Founded by Shivam Gupta, an IIT Roorkee alumnus and Akshat Anand, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, Llumo is designed to deliver measurable, production-ready benefits to AI companies. By cutting LLM costs by 80%, reducing time-to-market by 90%, and minimising prompt engineering hours, the company claims in a statement.

The seed funding will enable Llumo AI to further develop its technology and expand its team of AI experts.

Advertisement

Salt Oral Care, a luxury oral beauty brand, has secured undisclosed seed funding to fuel its expansion into the North American market. The investment round, which valued the company at Rs 20 crore, was led by a group of dentists and strategic partners.

The latest funding round for Salt Oral Care includes investments from Kunal Chedda, a US-based investor, to aid North American expansion, and Nisha Sancheti, a Mumbai-based dentist, who will help with product formulation. Viraj Doshi, an earlier investor, has also re-invested, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

The fresh funds would be allocated to enhance brand awareness, increase the number of SKUs, and build a team to support the company's expansion efforts.

The current round results in about 15% dilution, comprising a mix of funding and advisory shares.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments