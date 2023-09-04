Lissun, two others raise early-stage funding

Krishna Veer Singh and Tarun Gupta, co-founders, Lissun

Healthtech startup Lissun, petcare startup Sploot and marketing tech (martech) platform PrintBrix have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Lissun has raised $1.3 million (Rs 10.7 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by Inflection Point Ventures and Zerodha’s Rainmatter Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investors IvyCap ventures, WeFounderCircle, Growx ventures and undisclosed angel investors.

The Gurugram-based startup will use the funding to improve its technology stack, diversify its product offerings, expand services and initiate partnerships with healthcare institutions and other organizations.

Founded in 2021 by Krishna Veer Singh and Tarun Gupta, Lissun is a platform that provides individuals with mental healthcare services like guidance, therapies, and solutions for their emotional and mental well-being. The platform offers end-to-end care for mental health, using tech tools for self-diagnosis and delivering treatments to patients.

To date, the startup has raised $2.3 million cumulatively.

“This investment will further our product and technology and extend our outreach, making quality and affordable mental health solutions accessible to a broader audience," said Gupta.

Sploot has raised $800,000 (Rs 6.6 crore) in a seed funding round from Info Edge’s subsidiary Redstart Labs, Syndicate, and angel investors like Akshay Chaturvedi (LeverageEdu), Yatish Talvadia and Sanjay Singh (ex-PayTM) amongst others.

The New Delhi-based startup will use the funding to expand its services along with expanding its geographical presence as well.

Founded by Garima Kaushal and Arnav Sahni, sploot is a pet-parenting application that provides a platform for dog parents to keep track of their dog’s health and attend expert workshops as well as engage with other pet parents as a community. It also offers dog walking and fresh dog food across the country.

PrintBrix has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from early-stage accelerator EvolveX.

The funding will be deployed towards developing its technological stack and expanding its presence across geographies.

Founded by Shreshth Aggarwal in 2022, PrintBrix’s platform provides for printing, designing, and delivering promotional items, streamlining processes and enhancing operational efficiency. It aims to provide accessible and cost-effective printing solutions for brands.

“The ability to provide a comprehensive solution for printing, designing, and delivering promotional items, while bridging the gap between offline and online marketing, is compelling,” said Bhawna Bhatnagar, co-founder, EvolveX.

