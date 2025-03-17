Lightbox-backed Droom’s India arm raising fresh capital, revives IPO plan
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Lightbox-backed Droom’s India arm raising fresh capital, revives IPO plan

Lightbox-backed Droom’s India arm raising fresh capital, revives IPO plan

By Malvika Maloo

  • 17 Mar 2025
Premium
Lightbox-backed Droom’s India arm raising fresh capital, revives IPO plan
Sandeep Aggarwal, founder, Droom

Droom, an online marketplace for used vehicles that counts venture capital firms Lightbox and Beenext among its investors, is planning to raise fresh capital through its Indian unit even as it revives its plans for an initial public offering, a top executive told VCCircle.    The startup, which last raised external funding ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Chai Kings, SHOEGR, and The Bear House secure early-stage funding

TMT

Chai Kings, SHOEGR, and The Bear House secure early-stage funding

Premium
Deals Digest: Healthcare M&As dominate, PE/VC transactions lose pace again

Healthcare

Deals Digest: Healthcare M&As dominate, PE/VC transactions lose pace again

MENA Digest: UAE's KLAIM, Turkish startup Buyutech, Saudi's Ajras secure funding

TMT

MENA Digest: UAE's KLAIM, Turkish startup Buyutech, Saudi's Ajras secure funding

US-based spatial reality firm Omnia buys virtual shopping platform SpotKwik

TMT

US-based spatial reality firm Omnia buys virtual shopping platform SpotKwik

Neural Defend, Weskill, Amrut Energy secure early-stage funding

TMT

Neural Defend, Weskill, Amrut Energy secure early-stage funding

Premium
Helios' sports arm HSEG gets a cheque from offshore investor, taps another

TMT

Helios' sports arm HSEG gets a cheque from offshore investor, taps another

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW