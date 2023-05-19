Leverage Edu in talks with global VCs to secure Series C cheque

Premium Akshay Chaturvedi, founder, Leverage Edu

Leverage Edu, an overseas-focused higher education counselling platform run by New Delhi-based Leverage EdTech Pvt Ltd, is in discussions with a clutch of existing and new institutional investors to raise its Series C round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The ed-tech firm is planning to raise ......