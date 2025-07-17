LeapFrog ropes in former Indian I-banker to boost healthcare investment team  
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • LeapFrog ropes in former Indian I-banker to boost healthcare investment team  

LeapFrog ropes in former Indian I-banker to boost healthcare investment team  

By Prithvi Durai

  • 17 Jul 2025
Premium
LeapFrog ropes in former Indian I-banker to boost healthcare investment team  
LeapFrog offers growth capital to companies operating in emerging markets.

Temasek-backed private equity firm LeapFrog Investments, which has backed Indian companies such as Redcliffe Labs and Healthify, has added a former executive from an Indian mid-market investment bank to help expand the investment firm’s healthcare strategy across growth markets. The PE firm, which marginally exceeded its own target to raise over ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Hindustan Unilever names Priya Nair as MD and CEO

Consumer

Hindustan Unilever names Priya Nair as MD and CEO

Premium
Pan-African PE firm Adenia Partners elevates key executive to leadership team

People

Pan-African PE firm Adenia Partners elevates key executive to leadership team

TPG-backed Fibe elevates Vimal Saboo as CEO of NBFC arm

People

TPG-backed Fibe elevates Vimal Saboo as CEO of NBFC arm

Premium
Tata Capital names co-head for sector-agnostic PE fund

Finance

Tata Capital names co-head for sector-agnostic PE fund

Premium
Trident Growth Partners ropes in senior exec from PremjiInvest

People

Trident Growth Partners ropes in senior exec from PremjiInvest

Premium
Peak XV loses another exec amid string of senior-level exits

People

Peak XV loses another exec amid string of senior-level exits

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW