LeapFrog ropes in former Indian I-banker to boost healthcare investment team

Premium LeapFrog offers growth capital to companies operating in emerging markets.

Temasek-backed private equity firm LeapFrog Investments, which has backed Indian companies such as Redcliffe Labs and Healthify, has added a former executive from an Indian mid-market investment bank to help expand the investment firm’s healthcare strategy across growth markets. The PE firm, which marginally exceeded its own target to raise over ......