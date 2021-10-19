Law firm Saraf and Partners appoints partners in real estate, insolvency & restructuring

Full-service law firm Saraf and Partners said on Tuesday it has appointed Sachit Mathur, Ajay Bhadu, Astha Singh Trehan as partners in real estate, and Sagar Manju as partner in insolvency and restructuring practice.

Saraf and Partners said Mathur will be appointed as the lead partner for its pan-India real estate practice along with partners Bhadu and Trehan.

Earlier Mathur led real estate practice at L&L Partners, co-founded by the founder of Saraf and Partners Mohit Saraf. Mathur left L&L to start his firm focused on real estate, Emerald Law Office, with the majority of his team joining the company.

Bhadu was an associate partner at Desai & Diwanji and Trehan practised in L&L before joining Emerald Law Office.

Manju was associated with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and has over a decade worth of experience in banking and finance and insolvency and restructuring. He was also an LAMP fellow.

“Over 14 years Mathur has spent at L&L, he has worked very closely with me. He and his team members were mentored by me, and it was unfortunate to watch them leave but I am glad that everyone has decided to join Saraf and Partners. On the other hand, I have observed Manju during some of our mutual transactions and was impressed with his skills and passion. Having him onboard definitely boosts our insolvency & restructuring practice,” Mohit Saraf, Saraf and Partners’ founder and managing partner, said.

“Since the establishment of the firm in July 2021, our total strength has moved from 100 to 150 with a total partner count of 26. We are extremely excited about our new journey,” he added.

A month ago, Manmeet Singh joined Saraf and Partners as the new partner in its dispute resolution and arbitration, litigation, insolvency, and restructuring practices.

Singh joined the firm from L&L Partners, where he was a partner.

Saraf and Partners was set up after Mohit Saraf split from L&L Partners, following a legal dispute with Rajiv Luthra, co-founder of L&L Partners.