Saraf and Partners ropes in Manmeet Singh from L&L Partners

Full-service law firm Saraf and Partners said it has appointed Manmeet Singh as the new partner in its dispute resolution and arbitration, litigation, insolvency and restructuring practices.

Singh joined the firm from L&L Partners, where he was a partner.

An alumnus of National Law School of India and Columbia University School of Law, Singh has over 17 years of experience and has represented stakeholders in high-value commercial matters, including financial institutions, private equity investors and Indian conglomerates.

Singh specialises in the energy and infrastructure sector and has been recognised by the International financial law review as a ‘notable practitioner’ for energy and infrastructure as well as restructuring and insolvency practice in its IFLR 1000 guide.

Saraf and Partners said Singh will be part of their management committee, which is the highest decision-making body in the firm.

He will join Mohit Saraf, Gayatri Roy, Vikrant Kumar, Bikash Jhawar and Vaibhav Kakkar.

“We are delighted to welcome Manmeet and his team, as part of Saraf and Partners. Manmeet is an excellent arbitration and litigation lawyer. I am confident with Manmeet and his team on our side, we will continue to be one of the strongest arbitration and litigation teams in Delhi,” Mohit Saraf, founder and managing partner, Saraf and Partners, said in a statement.

Saraf and Partners was set up after Mohit Saraf’s split from L&L Partners, following a legal dispute with Rajiv Luthra, co-founder of L&L Partners.