Landeed, Dream Aerospace get early-stage funding; Sanlayan buys Dexcel

Landeed founders ZJ Lin, Sanjay Mandava and Jonathan Richards

Proptech startup Landeed and aerospace startup Dream Aerospace have secured early-stage funding while defence-tech startup Sanlayan has acquired electronics systems maker Dexcel in an all-cash deal, the companies said Thursday.

Landeed, a property title search engine platform, raised $5 million (about Rs 43 crore) in a fresh funding round led by 10x Founders Fund. Paradigm Shift, Pioneer Fund, Oliver Jung, Onboard founder Jeffrey Epstein and Snapdocs founder Aaron King joined the round.

The Hyderabad-based startup said the fresh capital raised in the "Series X" round will fund the development of Landeed Labs, a division dedicated to advancing the company’s AI and machine learning capabilities.

The company had previously raised an undisclosed amount in funding from venture capital firm Paradigm Shift in June last year.

Founded in 2022 by Sanjay Mandava, ZJ Lin, and Jonathan Richards. Landeed is a property title search engine. It allows owners, agents and buyers to conduct necessary due diligence with respect to a property by allowing them to check and verify the necessary documents about a property.

Aerospace and defence startup Dream Aerospace has secured Rs 3 crore in a pre-seed round led by angel investing platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The company, which has offices in Chennai and Kanpur, said the funding will drive the development of its Atom Thruster propulsion system, and be used to establish an in-house high altitude test facility.

Dream Aerospace was founded in 2022 by Hari Krishnan KJ and Rogith S. It develops propulsion systems for satellites.

Sanlayan-Dexcel

Defense technology startup Sanlayan Technologies has acquired Dexcel Technologies, an electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) firm, in an all-cash deal.

According to the company’s filing with the Registrar of Companies, the deal value is around $3 million for a 51% stake.

"By integrating Dexcel’s expertise with Sanlayan’s strengths in RF technology, the combined entity will drive next-generation advancements in Avionics, Radars, Naval systems, and emerging areas such as AI-driven systems, autonomous platforms, and secure communication networks," Sanlayan said in a statement.

Sanlayan was founded in 2023 by Abhijit Kothawale, Rohan Gala, and Rahul Vamsidhar. The company raised $4.4 million in its seed round in March 2024.

