KuCoin-backed firms launch $100 mn fund for early-stage NFT projects

KuCoin, a crypto trading platform, on Tuesday announced that its venture capital arm KuCoin Ventures and its NFT marketplace, Windvane, have launching a $100 million “creators fund". The fund will support and incubate early-stage non-fungible token (NFT) projects, covering fields such as arts, sports, PFPs, Asian culture, celebrities, GameFi, etc.

In addition, this fund will invite 99 outstanding NFT creators to join the Windvane NFT marketplace to accelerate the growth of Web 3.0.

Windvane is a brand new decentralized NFT marketplace powered by KuCoin. It provides NFT mint, trade, management, storing, and many other services.

As per the platform, the fund will help young artists and creators show their talents to the public and build a much more open, free, equal, and democratic decentralized NFT marketplace.

Moreover, the fund will support promising NFT projects with strong teams and innovative technology to facilitate the development of NFT space and contribute to building a diverse Web 3.0 world.

Further, Windvane will offer the huge user traffic of KuCoin and the support of top KOLs and communities to help projects INO (Initial NFT Offering).

Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin, said: The $100 million creators fund will support NFT creators and projects, which will further consolidate the metaverse infrastructure. We are pleased to see the rapid development of NFTs and their integration with sports, culture, games, celebrities, etc. KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane would like to bridge Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 by supporting more creators to launch their NFTs or projects and creating a more integrated NFT world with a lower barrier to entry for users."

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global crypto exchange for over 600 digital assets. It currently provides spot trading, margin trading, person-to-person fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 10 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world.