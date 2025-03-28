Krafton acquires controlling stake in Real Cricket franchise-owner Nautilus Mobile

South Korean digital entertainment firm Krafton said on Friday that it has acquired a majority stake, worth Rs 118 crore, in Pune-based game development studio Nautilus Mobile, known for its Real Cricket franchise.

This transaction marks Krafton’s first controlling acquisition in India.

Founded in 2013 by Anuj Mankar, Nautilus Mobile is a leading developer of mobile sports games with a strong brand presence. The company is behind the Real Cricket series, which includes popular titles such as Real Cricket 24 and Real Cricket 22, Real Cricket GO, and Real Cricket Premier League.

In 2020, JetSynthesys, a technology company focused on gaming and e-sports,had acquired a 100% stake in Nautilus Mobile, further driving its growth.

In February 2022, Krafton made a strategic investment of Rs 40.5 crore in the gaming studio.

After the latest development. JetSynthesys will remain a significant minority investor in Nautilus Mobile and will continue to collaborate on strategically important areas, particularly in e-sports.

"As an existing investor in Nautilus Mobile, we have witnessed the company’s impressive growth and its ability to deliver world-class gaming content under JetSynthesys’ leadership. This acquisition is a testament to our long-term vision of making India a global hub for game development," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India.

Founded in 2007, Krafton is the developer of several well-known gaming titles, including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, and inZOI Studio.

In India, the company is behind mobile games such as BGMI, which has surpassed 200 million downloads, as well as Bullet Echo India, Road to Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India.

To date, Krafton has invested over $200 million (Rs 1,709 crore) in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, e-sports, and technology. Some of its portfolio companies include Cashfree Payments, Kuku FM, Nodwin Gaming, and One Impression. Additionally, it is a limited partner in the gaming-focused venture capital fund Lumikai.

