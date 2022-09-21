KPIT Tech acquires 4 Technica Group companies

Credit: 123RF.com

Publicly-listed KPIT Tech on Wednesday announced that its board has approved the acquisition of four of the Technica Group companies with Euro 80 million ( ₹640 crore) fixed consideration to be paid over 6 months. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of October 2022, post fulfilment of customary closing conditions, and at the end of it, Technica Group will be fully owned by KPIT Technologies.

Shares of KPIT Tech were trading at Rs 580.30 apiece on BSE in early trade on Wednesday.

“The board has approved the acquisition of Technica Engineering Gmbh, Germany, Technica Electronics Barcelona S.L., Spain and Technica Engineering Spain S.L., Spain through KPIT Technologies GmbH, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company of 100% shareholding and Technica Engineering Inc, USA through KPIT Technologies Inc. a wholly owned step down subsidiary of the company of 100% shareholding," KPIT Tech informed in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

KPIT Technologies GmbH & KPIT Technologies Inc. (wholly-owned step down subsidiaries of the Company) will acquire 100% of the shareholding upfront.

The target entities have leadership in automotive in production-ready system prototyping (combination of network system architecture, hardware prototyping, integration), automotive ethernet products, and tools for validation.

Technica Germany has a presence in Germany, France, Sweden and Asia, with current employee strength of 275. It is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Meanwhile, Technica Barcelona has a presence in Spain, with current employee strength of 50, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Advertisement

Technica Vigo has a presence in Spain, with current employee strength of 4 (No. of employees). It is headquartered in Vigo, Spain. Whereas, Technica US has a presence in US, with current employee strength of 4 (No. of employees). It is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, US.

Euro 80 million fixed consideration to be paid over 6 months, said the company, adding that maximum Euro 30 million variable consideration based on achievement of revenue and profit milestones to be payable over the next 2.5 years.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments