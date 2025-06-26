Kotak Alts names Eshwar Karra deputy MD as Lakshmi Iyer leaves
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Kotak Alts names Eshwar Karra deputy MD as Lakshmi Iyer leaves

Kotak Alts names Eshwar Karra deputy MD as Lakshmi Iyer leaves

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 26 Jun 2025
Kotak Alts names Eshwar Karra deputy MD as Lakshmi Iyer leaves
Eshwar Karra, deputy managing director, Kotak Alts

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, the alternative investment arm of the Kotak Mahindra Group, said Thursday it has appointed Eshwar Karra as its deputy managing director, barely weeks after group veteran Lakshmi Iyer decided to quit.

Karra has been with the Kotak Mahindra Group for over two decades and is currently the CEO of Kotak Special Situations Fund. Previously, Kerra was the CEO of Phoenix ARC, a Kotak-sponsored asset reconstruction company.

The appointment comes after Iyer decided to leave the group after a stint of more than two decades. Iyer is currently CEO of investments and strategy at Kotak Alts and will join Bajaj Finserv in August

Advertisement

In the latest role, Karra will drive strategic initiatives across the firm, while continuing to strengthen the company’s position as a leading player in the alternative investment landscape, Kotak said in a press note.  

Eshwar Karra’s leadership and expertise in consistently delivering strong results in complex investment scenarios have helped shape the group’s investment approach and further strengthened Kotak Alts’ leadership position in the alternative investment space,” said Srini Sriniwasan, managing director, Kotak Alts.

Kotak Alts focuses on alternate asset management and investment advisory businesses. It has raised over $22 billion (Rs 1.88 trillion) across different asset classes including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, special situations, private credit, and investment advisory.

Advertisement

Kotak Alts has invested in various companies via its two special situations funds. These include Prius Commercial Projects, AGS Transact Technologies, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, among others.

Kotak Alternate Asset ManagersEshwar Karra

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

HDB Financial's $1.5 bn IPO fully subscribed on day two of bidding

Finance

HDB Financial's $1.5 bn IPO fully subscribed on day two of bidding

Premium
Decoding digital VC platform Stryde71's investment game plan

Finance

Decoding digital VC platform Stryde71's investment game plan

Rothschild & Co appoints new head of global advisory in India

Finance

Rothschild & Co appoints new head of global advisory in India

QIA sets up $200-mn fund with Canada's Fiera Capital

Finance

QIA sets up $200-mn fund with Canada's Fiera Capital

Premium
Blume Ventures taps key offshore LP for fifth VC fund

Finance

Blume Ventures taps key offshore LP for fifth VC fund

Premium
Oman Investment Authority grows Asia exposure via fund-of-fund bets

Finance

Oman Investment Authority grows Asia exposure via fund-of-fund bets

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW