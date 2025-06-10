Bajaj Finserv appoints former Kotak executive Lakshmi Iyer to lead investments

Lakshmi Iyer, group president, investments, Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv has appointed Lakshmi Iyer as group president for investments, effective August 1, the company announced in an exchange filing.

Iyer previously served as CEO of investments and strategy at Kotak Alternate Asset Managers. She brings with her 27 years of experience in financial services across wealth advisory, strategy, and product solutions spanning fixed income, real estate, and alternative assets. With strong capabilities in deal execution and fund management, Iyer has led high-performance teams in the investment space, the filing said.

Iyer holds an MBA in finance from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies and has been recognized by Asian Investor as one of Asia’s 25 most influential women in asset management.

At Bajaj Finserv, Iyer will play a strategic role in shaping the company’s investment strategy and overseeing the performance of its investments business. Her appointment marks a significant strengthening of Bajaj Finserv’s senior leadership in the investment space, the filing said.

Bajaj Finserv operates its mutual fund business through Bajaj Finserv Asset Management (Bajaj AMC).

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,872 crore for the financial year ended March 2025, up from Rs 8,148 crore a year ago. The growth was aided by an increase in interest income, which rose to Rs 67,449 crore in FY25 from Rs 53,793 crore a year ago.

