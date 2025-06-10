Bajaj Finserv appoints former Kotak executive Lakshmi Iyer to lead investments
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Bajaj Finserv appoints former Kotak executive Lakshmi Iyer to lead investments

Bajaj Finserv appoints former Kotak executive Lakshmi Iyer to lead investments

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 10 Jun 2025
Bajaj Finserv appoints former Kotak executive Lakshmi Iyer to lead investments
Lakshmi Iyer, group president, investments, Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv has appointed Lakshmi Iyer as group president for investments, effective August 1, the company announced in an exchange filing.

Iyer previously served as CEO of investments and strategy at Kotak Alternate Asset Managers. She brings with her 27 years of experience in financial services across wealth advisory, strategy, and product solutions spanning fixed income, real estate, and alternative assets. With strong capabilities in deal execution and fund management, Iyer has led high-performance teams in the investment space, the filing said.

Iyer holds an MBA in finance from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies and has been recognized by Asian Investor as one of Asia’s 25 most influential women in asset management.

Advertisement

At Bajaj Finserv, Iyer will play a strategic role in shaping the company’s investment strategy and overseeing the performance of its investments business. Her appointment marks a significant strengthening of Bajaj Finserv’s senior leadership in the investment space, the filing said. 

Bajaj Finserv operates its mutual fund business through Bajaj Finserv Asset Management (Bajaj AMC).

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,872 crore for the financial year ended March 2025, up from Rs 8,148 crore a year ago. The growth was aided by an increase in interest income, which rose to Rs 67,449 crore in FY25 from Rs 53,793 crore a year ago. 

Advertisement
Bajaj FinservLakshmi IyerKotak Alternate Asset ManagersBajaj Finserv Asset Management

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Did TA Associates meet the benchmark in exit from BFSI firm?

Finance

Did TA Associates meet the benchmark in exit from BFSI firm?

Premium
ICICI Prudential AMC finalises large team of bankers as IPO plan gets rolling

Finance

ICICI Prudential AMC finalises large team of bankers as IPO plan gets rolling

Flexiloans raises nearly $44 mn in extended Series C round

Finance

Flexiloans raises nearly $44 mn in extended Series C round

Premium
Slice backer 8i Ventures ropes in key local LP for second VC fund

Finance

Slice backer 8i Ventures ropes in key local LP for second VC fund

Premium
How Advent, Multiples PE-backed Svatantra Microfin fared in FY25

Finance

How Advent, Multiples PE-backed Svatantra Microfin fared in FY25

RBI rejects PE-backed Annapurna Finance's banking application for second time

Finance

RBI rejects PE-backed Annapurna Finance's banking application for second time

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW