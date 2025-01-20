KissanKonnect, Telawne, ProcureYard, Krvvy, others bag fresh funding

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (centre) with KisanKonnect's Vivek Nirmal and Nidhi Nirmal

D2C fresh-commerce brand KisanKonnect, transformer solutions manufacturer Telawne Power Equipments, B2B commerce platform for raw materials ProcureYard, innerwear and shapewear brand for women Krvvy, and deep-tech company Prantae Solutions have secured fresh funding, the companies announced on Monday. Also, 100X.VC has invested in 18 startups,

KisanKonnect, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) fresh-commerce brand, has raised $4.5 million (nearly Rs 390 crore) in its Series A funding round led by Mistry Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Times Group’s Brand Capital, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai, and other family offices. The company also saw investment from Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty.

Since its inception in 2020, the company claims that it has built a network of over 5,000 farmers. Its fresh produce, including fruits, vegetables, and dairy, is distributed through an exclusive mobile app and a growing network of ‘KisanKonnect Farm Stores’ across Mumbai and Pune.

With the latest infusion, the company aims to further strengthen its tech infrastructure, scale operations, and expand its presence in key urban markets, it said in a statement.

The company last raised $3.7 million in a pre-Series A round in 2024.

Telawne Power Equipments, a manufacturer of transformer solutions, raised an equity infusion of Rs 20 crore (about $2.35 million) from Polycab India promoter Ramesh Jaisinghani.

Jaisinghani invested through his family office Vyom and Mastermind JPIN. Both vehicles invested Rs 10 crore each.

Telawne Power Equipments is engaged in the manufacturing, repairing, and servicing of transformers. It manufactures oil-immersed power and distribution transformers. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Thane, Maharashtra.

ProcureYard, a Gurugram and Bengaluru-based B2B commerce platform for raw materials, has raised $1.72 million in a seed round led by Powerhouse Ventures.

Anshu Kandhari, Pankaj Bisht, Somdutt Parashar, and Tushar Agarwal founded ProcureYard in 2023.

The round also saw participation from Java Capital, 2am VC, Tracxn co-founder Abhishek Goyal, and GSF founder Rajesh Sawhney.

The company said in a statement that it has clocked Rs 300 crore in ARR (annualised revenue run rate) and has turned profitable while growing 6X. ARR is a metric that measures a company's predictable revenue over a year.

The company plans to direct the fresh funds towards product development and working capital management. Moreover, it plans to increase market presence with its supply chain solutions.

The company offers a suite of solutions, including procurement and sale of construction raw materials, excess inventory liquidation, customization services, logistics management, financing options, and cutting-edge vertical AI solutions for supply chain optimization and customer relationship management.

Krvvy, an innerwear and shapewear brand for women, has bagged Rs 6.1 crore (about $0.71 million) in funding in a pre-seed round. The round was co-led by Titan Capital and All In Capital.

Other angel investors, such as Housepital co-founder Nikita Gupta, DefinEquity CEO Emmanuel Suraj, Investwell VP Anuj Jain, and Metalbook Head Anubhav Jain, also participated in the round.

Founded by Yash Goyal and Anant Bhardwaj in May 2024, Krvvy offers products that cater to Indian body types with a focus on comfort and inclusivity, as per the company’s statement.

With fresh funding coming in, the company aims to expand its online and offline presence nationwide, primarily serving Indian women. Currently, it sells its products mainly through its website and major marketplaces such as Amazon and Myntra.

Krvvy's product portfolio includes bras, underwear, and shapewear.

Prantae Solutions, a deep-tech company specializing in diagnostic innovations, has raised Rs 5 crore (about $0.6 million) in a seed funding round led by the IAN Group, with participation from investors IAN Alpha Fund, Samir Kalia, Deepank Kumar, and Nitin Zamre.

The company develops point-of-care solutions to address chronic health conditions like chronic kidney disease (CKD) and preeclampsia.

The company said that the fresh infusion will support the launch of complementary diagnostic solutions for kidney health and diabetes care, further enhancing Prantae’s product portfolio.

100X.VC invests in 18 startups

100X.VC has invested $2.7 million in 18 startups as part of its Class 12 cohort.

With the completion of the Class 12 cohort, 100X.VC now has a total of 180 investments since the launch of the fund in July 2019.

The VC firm invested Rs 1.25 crore per startup. The companies that raised the funds are Cellarim Labs, Clodexa, Currychief, Dualite, Famyo, Gape Labs, Numberlabs, NuMode, PiePay, PlaySuper, Propall, Scoutflo, Selkea, Supaboard, Trado, Loomiz, Troak, and Zenma.

