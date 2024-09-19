Khosla Ventures doubles down on blue-collar recruitment platform Vahan.ai

Madhav Krishna, founder and CEO, Vahan.ai

AI-powered blue-collar recruitment platform Vahan.ai has raised $10 million (Rs 83.6 crore) in its Series B funding round led by existing investor Khosla Ventures, along with participation from Y Combinator, US-based VC firm Gaingels, and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The company plans to use the new funding for expansion into industries such as manufacturing and retail. It will also invest in advancing its AI technology. Currently, Vahan’s AI Recruiter conducts interviews in English and Hindi, with plans to support eight major Indian languages and numerous dialects within the next year to make the platform even more accessible and inclusive.

"This funding will enable us to further leverage AI to provide these workers with unprecedented growth opportunities and elevate their professional journeys. Over time, we want to help over a billion people find livelihood,” said Madhav Krishna, founder and chief executive officer of Vahan.ai.

Prior to this, the company raised $8 million in its Series A funding round led by Khosla Ventures. It is also backed by Airtel; SHAKTI VC, led by former Google exec Keval Desai with Eric Schmidt and Michael Dell as limited partners; Pioneer Fund; and Spike Ventures.

Based in Bengaluru, Vahan.ai claims to significantly reduce costs and turnaround for recruitment. The company claims to be supporting nearly 25,000 recruits each month. “Each placement is more than a job; it’s a step towards a more secure and hopeful future,” said Krishna, adding, “We have come a long way from providing 600 jobs a month during the pandemic to 25,000 jobs a month now.”

