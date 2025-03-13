Key executives resign from Nazara Technologies, Yatra Online

Credit: 123RF.com

Gaming company Nazara Technologies Ltd and online travel agency Yatra Online Ltd have announced the resignation of two key executives from their respective positions.

Nazara Technologies’ chief operating officer Sudhir Kamath will step down effective April 1, according to a stock exchange filing. Kamath, who served as COO of Nazara for two-and-a-half years, cited personal reasons behind his decision to resign, adding that he will relocate to New Delhi from Mumbai to be with his family. He joined Nazara in 2022.

Before joining Nazara, Kamath co-founded and served as CEO of online poker site 9stacks for over five years, as per his LinkedIn social media profile. An alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad, Kamath started his career as an associate in 2001 with McKinsey & Co. He also worked at a private equity firm and an oil and gas company.

Advertisement

Yatra Online's chief financial officer Rohan Purshottamdas Mittal has also resigned, as per a stock exchange filing. However, his final working day is yet to be determined.

Mittal, who joined the company in 2022, previously served as CFO of logistics company Rivigo, which was bought by Mahindra Logistics Ltd. He also served as CFO of logistics company Gati Ltd, which he joined in 2020. Mittal holds a degree in management from IIM-Lucknow.

The companies haven’t yet announced replacements for the resigning executives.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments