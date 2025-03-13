Key executives resign from Nazara Technologies, Yatra Online
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Key executives resign from Nazara Technologies, Yatra Online

Key executives resign from Nazara Technologies, Yatra Online

By Roshan Abraham

  • 13 Mar 2025
Key executives resign from Nazara Technologies, Yatra Online
Credit: 123RF.com

Gaming company Nazara Technologies Ltd and online travel agency Yatra Online Ltd have announced the resignation of two key executives from their respective positions. 

Nazara Technologies’ chief operating officer Sudhir Kamath will step down effective April 1, according to a stock exchange filing. Kamath, who served as COO of Nazara for two-and-a-half years, cited personal reasons behind his decision to resign, adding that he will relocate to New Delhi from Mumbai to be with his family. He joined Nazara in 2022.  

Before joining Nazara, Kamath co-founded and served as CEO of online poker site 9stacks for over five years, as per his LinkedIn social media profile. An alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad, Kamath started his career as an associate in 2001 with McKinsey & Co. He also worked at a private equity firm and an oil and gas company. 

Advertisement

Yatra Online's chief financial officer Rohan Purshottamdas Mittal has also resigned, as per a stock exchange filing. However, his final working day is yet to be determined.  

Mittal, who joined the company in 2022, previously served as CFO of logistics company Rivigo, which was bought by Mahindra Logistics Ltd. He also served as CFO of logistics company Gati Ltd, which he joined in 2020. Mittal holds a degree in management from IIM-Lucknow.  

The companies haven’t yet announced replacements for the resigning executives. 

Advertisement
Nazara Technologies LtdYatra Online LtdSudhir KamathRohan Purshottamdas Mittal

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Alvarez & Marsal announces second MD appointment in two days

People

Alvarez & Marsal announces second MD appointment in two days

Premium
Brigade Group-sponsored Earth Fund's managing partner steps down

People

Brigade Group-sponsored Earth Fund's managing partner steps down

Premium
A&M India appoints former BCG veteran to co-lead consumer and retail practice

People

A&M India appoints former BCG veteran to co-lead consumer and retail practice

Premium
Blue Tokai backer 12 Flags Group promotes exec to partner role

Finance

Blue Tokai backer 12 Flags Group promotes exec to partner role

Brookfield's Oaktree opens second office in India, hires Franklin Templeton exec

Finance

Brookfield's Oaktree opens second office in India, hires Franklin Templeton exec

Premium
Brookfield Asset Management promotes India exec to managing director

People

Brookfield Asset Management promotes India exec to managing director

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW