Kalaari, Colossa bet on cleantech startups, Crackle bags early-stage funds

(L-R): Clean Electric CTO Abhinav Roy, co-founder and CEO Akash Gupta and CPO Ankit Joshi

EV battery solutions startup Clean Electric, cleantech company Exposome and tech startup Crackle Technologies secured early-stage cheques, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Clean Electric, a developer specialising in fast-charging battery technology for electric vehicles and long-life grid battery solutions, has raised $6 million in Series A funding round, co-led by by Info Edge Ventures, Pi Ventures and Kalaari Capital, with participation from Lok Capital and other strategic investors.

Founded in 2016 by IIT-BHU graduates Akash Gupta, Abhinav Roy and Ankit Joshi, Clean Electric develops advanced battery technologies designed for electric vehicles (EVs) and grid applications.

The company claims that its solutions include proprietary rapid charging technology capable of fully charging electric vehicles in under 12 minutes, significantly outpacing existing standards that range from 40 minutes to over an hour.

The newly raised funds will be directed towards expanding Clean Electric's research and development, sales and operations, as well as developing new products focused on faster charging and renewable energy storage.

The company also plans to extend its technology to e-4W (electric four-wheelers) and commercial vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Clean Electric develops battery technologies that enable faster, safer, and longer-lasting lithium-ion batteries.

Singapore-based Crackle Technologies has raised $1.7 million in a pre-seed round. The round was led by We Founder Circle and AC Ventures.

Other investors that participated include founders of Impetus Technologies, Sunicon Ventures, Global DeVC and Misfits Capital.

The funding will be deployed to build globally scalable products to transform programmatic advertising for publishers and developers across gaming, apps, news and OTTs.

Crackle was founded by three ex-Google executives, Harsh Mittal, Shashank Dudeja and Jaivir Singh Nagi. It is a tech company dedicated to supporting publishers by developing technology that enhances digital advertising.

It uses AI/ML to improve monetisation, automate processes and enhance user experience, aiming to sustain a diverse and better internet ecosystem.

Cleantech startup Exposome secured Rs 10 crore (around $1.2 million) in a pre-Series A round, led by women-centric venture capital firm Colossa Ventures.

The round also saw participation from new investors, 3i Partners and existing investors Rahul Rathi, Bhukhanvala Holdings Pvt. Ltd, Excel Industries Limited and Spectrum Impact.

Founded in 2020 by Prerna Goradia, Exposome creates sustainable and affordable solutions for capturing air emissions and treating wastewater.

The company has launched Pur-safe, a molecular air filtration media for mitigating air pollution and PurCODe, a next-gen regenerable media for treating wastewater effluents.

Exposome is a material science startup founded in 2020. It develops and manufactures reusable molecular filters for capturing air emissions and treating wastewater for industries.

