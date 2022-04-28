Kalaari Capital backs AI-based platform Convin.ai in seed funding

Artificial intelligence-driven platform Convin.ai.ai said it has raised Rs 16 crore (around $2.1 million) in its seed funding round led by Bengaluru-based, Kalaari Capital.

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to deploy the fresh capital to hone its end-to-end assisted selling platform and expand product and go-to-market (GTM) teams.

Other investors who participated in this funding round include Good Capital, Plan B Innovations, Bharat Founders Fund and Digital Sparrow.

Founded by Durgesh Choudhary, Atul Shree, Bharat Patidar and Ashish Santhalia, Convin.ai is a conversation intelligence platform that works with companies in different domains to provide assisted selling to improve sales. The platform provides businesses with powerful tools to solve key challenges such as the increase in conversion rates, sales process observability, conversational intelligence, and enhanced customer experience, among others.

The AI platform received its pre-seed funding from Titan Capital and 9Unicorns in June 2021.

“Assisted selling will stay and become even more crucial for enabling better conversions and great customer experience. This validation from leading investors is a huge vote of confidence in our goal of transforming the entire model of assisted selling for businesses and their customers through an all-in-one platform," said Durgesh Choudhary, co-founder and CPO, Convin.ai.

The venture capital firm backing Convin.ai’s seed round, Kalaari Capital, is an early-stage company that invests across seed and Series A startups and has names like e-retailers, Myntra, Snapdeal, MedPlus, online stock trading platform Upstox, crypto trading platform WazirX, alternate credit score player CreditVidya, fantasy sports platform Dream11, fitness company cult.fit, skill-up platform Simplilearn and AI-based fintech startup Active.ai in its portfolio.

“Disruptive events of the last two years have accelerated SalesTech adoption – remote virtual selling, distributed sales teams and an expanding array of digital customer touchpoints. AI’s progress and sales teams uncovering gaps in the current tech stack have led to the emergence of a new category of SalesTech. The founding team's deep technical expertise, product thinking clarity, and passion stood out for us. We’re excited to partner with Convin.ai to build a SaaS business that makes sales and customer interactions efficient for organizations worldwide," said Kiran Vasireddy, Partner, Kalaari Capital.