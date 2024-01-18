facebook-page-view
Jeh Aerospace, Bharatsure raise early-stage funding

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 18 Jan 2024
(L-R): Anuj Parekh and Sanil Basutkar, co-founders, Bharatsure

Aerospace and defence manufacturing startup Jeh Aerospace and insurtech startup Bharatsure secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday. 

Jeh Aerospace has raised $2.75 million (Rs 22.8 crore) in a seed funding round led by San Francisco-based venture capital firm General Catalyst. The round also saw participation from angel investors Pratyush Kumar (ex-Boeing India) and Dwarakanath Srinivasan (ex-Airbus India).

The company will utilise the funds for building infrastructure and hiring talent, according to the company’s statement.

Founded by Vishal Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, Jeh Aerospace offers manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain management solutions to the global aerospace and defense industry. It specialises in aerostructure and aero-engine components and assemblies, meeting rigorous quality standards.

The company provides ready manufacturing solutions to the aerospace and defense industry through its scalable manufacturing facilities and vetted supplier networks that meet or exceed global quality standards.

Bharatsure has raised $1 million (Rs 8.3 crore) in a funding round led by early-stage venture capital firm Capital A. The round also saw participation from Grip Invest and existing backers Inflection Point Ventures, Dexter Ventures, HEM Angels, and We Founder Circle. 

Founded in 2021 by Anuj Parekh and Sanil Basutkar, Bharatsure provides cutting-edge infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions to insurance distributors like licensed brokers, agents, banks and institutions allowing them to distribute group insurance and healthcare. 

Their offerings also include support for identifying insurance partners, product pricing, payments, operations, and claims. The infrastructure also supports embedded insurance and healthcare use cases for customers with an active focus on group health insurance. 

Prior to the current funding round, the startup had raised $1.2 million in 2022. The startup claims to have partnered with over 500 organisations, impacting around 150,000 lives through its group benefits platform

Jeh AerospaceBharatsure

