Jeeta Nayak joins back Cyril Amarchand Managaldas as partner

Nayak, who will be joining the firm’s Mumbai office has an overall experience of 14 years in mergers and acquisitions and private equity deals advising on public and private strategic investments, divestments and exits.



“Jeeta understands our firm’s culture and client service focus. She will be a great addition to our corporate practice,” said Cyril Shroff, managing partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas,



Prior to joining Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Nayak was with law firm Samvad Partners as a partner. She had previously worked with Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas for more than six years as a principal associate and then as the director of the general corporate and PE practice areas before moving to Samvad Partners in 2021.



“Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is my professional home. I look forward to using my experience to contribute and be a part of the firm’s M&A and PE journey,” said Nayak while commenting on her appointment.



Nayak is an alumna of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata (NUJS) and graduated in the year 2008. She has also completed her MBA (specialising in finance and strategy) from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad (ISB), in 2012.



The appointment comes a month after Cyril Amarchand Managaldas elevated its 17 lawyers to partnership across offices in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.