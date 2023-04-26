Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas promotes 17 lawyers to partnership

Cyril Shroff, managing partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas | Credit: LinkedIn

Law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas on Wednesday elevated its 17 lawyers to partnership across offices in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

The newly promoted partners include Krithika Chandrasekaran, Kriti Bhatia, Molla Hasan, Sindhushri Badarinath, Soumya Srivastava, Srabanee Ghosh, Sreetama Sen and Jinal Mehta in the corporate practice.

In the dispute resolution practice include Aviral Sahai, Monark Gahlot, Namita Shetty, Saloni Kapadia and Sara Sundaram.

Besides, Arkoday Roy, Bhupendra Verma and Gayatri Shanker became partners in the project finance team and in the capital markets practice Aashima Johur was promoted to partner.

Among the teams, corporate practice saw the highest promotions with eight new partners, followed by the dispute resolution team with five new partners, the firm said in a statement.

Cyril Shroff, managing partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, “This year’s promotion reflects our dedication to the development and growth of the firm and our practices.”

“The current round of promotions saw the highest ratio of female partners. We take pride in our gender diversity ratio and it happened on merit and quality as the factors,” said Reeba Chacko, partner and national head of the corporate practice.

The host of promotions comes a few months after Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas had appointed Siddharth Hariani as a partner for its corporate practice along with Rishiraj Prasad Bhatt who was onboarded as a partner for its real estate practice.

The firm recently advised Axis Bank in its acquisition of Fairfax-backed Go Digit Life Insurance Limited. The acquisition which took place in two tranches is subject to terms and conditions set out in the definitive documents.

