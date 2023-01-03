facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas onboards second partner in a month

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 03 Jan 2023
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas onboards second partner in a month
Siddharth Hariani, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Continuing with its hiring spree, law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has now onboarded Siddharth Hariani as partner for its corporate practice, its second appointment in a month. 

“I will continue to focus on my core practice areas i.e. corporate, merger and acquisition as well as financing, with a strong bent towards real estate,” said Hariani. 

With over 18 years of experience in advising corporates, funds and investors in the real estate sector and real estate developers, he was earlier with Phoenix Legal as the firm’s partner for corporate and real estate practice since 2011. Prior to that he had worked with Hariani & Co. 

Advertisement

“Siddharth is well respected in the industry and has vast experience. He will be a great addition to our Corporate Practice.” said Cyril Shroff, managing partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.  

CAM’s latest appointment comes close to a month after it had appointed Rishiraj Prasad Bhatt as partner for its real estate practice. 

The real estate practice of CAM is led by Abhishek Sharma (partner and co-head) and Namrata Kolar (partner and co-head).  The firm had advised Essar on the sale of ports and power assets to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited in a transaction worth $2.4 billion.  

Advertisement
Cyril Amarchand MangaldasArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India LimitedPhoenix Legal

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
SarvaGram seeks to raise up to $40 mn in fresh fundraise

TMT

SarvaGram seeks to raise up to $40 mn in fresh fundraise

Local OTT Stage raises fresh funds

TMT

Local OTT Stage raises fresh funds

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas onboards second partner in a month

Infrastructure

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas onboards second partner in a month

Nomura-backed RateGain acquires Adara for $16 mn

TMT

Nomura-backed RateGain acquires Adara for $16 mn

Premium
Suhail Sameer to quit as BharatPe's CEO

People

Suhail Sameer to quit as BharatPe's CEO

Premium
SBICap Ventures to close Neev II's ₹2,000 cr fundraise by June

Finance

SBICap Ventures to close Neev II's ₹2,000 cr fundraise by June

Advertisement