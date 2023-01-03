Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas onboards second partner in a month

Siddharth Hariani, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Continuing with its hiring spree, law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has now onboarded Siddharth Hariani as partner for its corporate practice, its second appointment in a month.

“I will continue to focus on my core practice areas i.e. corporate, merger and acquisition as well as financing, with a strong bent towards real estate,” said Hariani.

With over 18 years of experience in advising corporates, funds and investors in the real estate sector and real estate developers, he was earlier with Phoenix Legal as the firm’s partner for corporate and real estate practice since 2011. Prior to that he had worked with Hariani & Co.

“Siddharth is well respected in the industry and has vast experience. He will be a great addition to our Corporate Practice.” said Cyril Shroff, managing partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

CAM’s latest appointment comes close to a month after it had appointed Rishiraj Prasad Bhatt as partner for its real estate practice.

The real estate practice of CAM is led by Abhishek Sharma (partner and co-head) and Namrata Kolar (partner and co-head). The firm had advised Essar on the sale of ports and power assets to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited in a transaction worth $2.4 billion.

