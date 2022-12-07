Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas appoints new partner

Rishiraj Prasad Bhatt, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has appointed Rishiraj Prasad Bhatt as partner for its real estate practice.

“I believe this is an opportunity to be a part of and grow the real estate practice for Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. I look forward to this new journey of my professional life at CAM.” said Bhatt in his new role.

Bhatt is an alumnus of Indian Law Society Law College (ILS), Pune University, and graduated in the year 2005.

An alumnus of the Indian Law Society's Law College and Pune University, Bhatt comes with over 17 years of experience in the real estate practice, and specializes in advising corporates, developers, investors, and HNIs on a wide range of real estate transactions including acquisition, sale, assignment, leasing, sub-leasing, among other things.

“We welcome Rishiraj on board. He is a valuable addition to the practice and the firm. I am looking forward to working with him.” said Cyril Shroff, managing partner of CAM on Bhatt’s appointment.

Bhatt previously played a key role at Mumbai-based full-service law firm Kanga & Co wherein he was appointed partner in 2013.

The real estate practice of CAM is led by Abhishek Sharma (partner and co-head) and Namrata Kolar (partner and co-head). The firm recently advised Essar on the sale of ports and power assets to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited in a transaction worth $2.4 billion.

