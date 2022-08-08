IvyCap ropes in Fosun RZ Capital India & Southeast Asia head as managing partner

Venture capital firm IvyCap Ventures on Monday said it has appointed Tej Kapoor as its managing partner.

Prior to this appointment, Kapoor was global partner at Fosun and head of Fosun RZ Capital India and Southeast Asia. Some of Fosun RZ Capital's portfolio companies in India include Delhivery, Ixigo, Kissht, DOT Pay, Desty, Mylo, Letstransport, Headfone, Makemytrip and Trell.

In his new role, Kapoor will help drive IvyCap's next phase of growth and invest in sectors including fintech, consumer tech, Web 3.0 and gaming, said IvyCap in a statement. He will also help in global expansion of IvyCap as he brings his international experience in the US, the UK and China.

Earlier, Kapoor was country head for Daily Mail Group of London and strategy head for Naspers India. He also held several positions at AOL in the US, the statement noted.

"In his (Kapoor) journey, he has worked with several companies and I have seen them enter life cycle from early stage investing to the IPO," noted Vikram Gupta, founder and managing partner, IvyCap Ventures, in the statement.

"His knowledge, global perspective and ability to help founders scale business will help in strengthening the IvyCap Ventures portfolio and thereby adding unprecedented value to the entire ecosystem," added Gupta.

IvyCap Ventures is raising its third fund, which marked the first close at Rs 1,608 crore earlier in February.

IvyCap built a venture capital model around the global IIT Alumni ecosystem with endowment at its core. Currently, IvyCap has over 65 core mentors with an additional 5000 alumni in its inner circle of support. With every exit, the mentor trust receives a payout.

The venture capital firm currently manages a portfolio of more than 30 companies including Purplle, Clovia, BlueStone, Biryani by Kilo, Convosight, Miko and Elucidata. It has also made six partial and full exits.

