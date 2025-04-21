Ivory, Tummoc, Planck, Good Monk secure early-stage funding

Ivory founders Issac John (left) and Rahul Krishnan

Ivory, Tummoc, Planck, and Good Monk have raised capital from various investors in early-stage funding rounds, the companies said.

Brain health startup Ivory has raised $1 million (Rs 8.5 crore) in a funding round co-led by IIM-A Ventures--the entrepreneurship center at IIM Ahmedabad--and existing investor Capital-A.

The round also saw participation from 1Crowd, and Stanford Angels, as well as prominent angel investors such as Sanjay Arora, Adarsh Narahari, and Juhi Bhatnagar.

With the fresh funds, Ivory plans to enhance its clinical-grade assessment technology and scale distribution. It also aims to expand into new geographies, deepen its AI capabilities, and invest in longitudinal research to develop cognitive health benchmarks tailored to the Indian population.

Founded in 2022 by Rahul Krishnan and Issac John, the brain health company offers a mobile app for proactive cognitive care. The app provides cognitive assessments and personalized brain training programs that help users track, train, and optimize their brain health.

Mobility startup Tummoc has raised $1.6 million so far in a pre-Series A funding round from investors such as multi-stage VC firm Finvolve, India Accelerator, IPV, The Chennai Angels, and other angel investors.

The capital will be used to advance product development and strengthen its tech stack to offer seamless first-mile to last-mile mobility solutions, the company said in a statement.

The company will also deploy global transit projects, expand its international presence, and improve operational efficiency through data-driven solutions in tier II and III cities across India. Further, it aims to scale digital ticketing systems to more locations.

Tummoc’s platform allows users to plan, track, and book public and private transport through a single app. It currently operates in 22 Indian cities and is led by CEO and co-founder Hiranmay Mallick.

Infra-tech startup Planck has raised $500,000 (Rs 4.2 crore) in an ongoing pre-seed round from US-based analytical firm Saarthee Actionable Insights. The round values the company at Rs 30 crore and will support its go-to-market efforts.

Founded by Shishir Miglani, Planck offers data center infrastructure solutions tailored to corporates, data centers, financial institutions, media groups, healthcare providers, automation companies, and the telecom and ISP sectors.

Bengaluru-based nutrition startup Good Monk has secured $2 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures with participation from existing investors Multiply Ventures, Sharrp Ventures and ThinKuvate.

The company said it will use the funds to invest in R&D and product development to create better nutritional alternatives.

Founded in 2022 by Amarpreet Singh Anand and Sahiba Kaur, Good Monk focuses on nutrition and health, offering products such as multivitamins, probiotic mixes, fibre supplements, and over 50 nutrition mixes for senior citizens.

