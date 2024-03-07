Inflection Point Ventures tops up bet on MyCaptain; Mufin Green gets debt funding

facebook-page-view
By K Amoghavarsha

  • 07 Mar 2024
Sameer Ramesh (L), Mohammed Zeeshan and Ruhan Naqash (R), co-founders, MyCaptain

Edtech startup MyCaptain secured early-stage funding while NBFC Mufin Green Finance raised debt funding, the companies said on Thursday.   

MyCaptain has raised around $1.7 million (Rs 14 crore) in a funding round from a host of early-stage players including existing investors Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and Ankur Capital along with MyNavi, Piper Serica and Super Capital.   

The funds raised will be used for expanding its presence in newer cities, establishing regional sales centers and launching additional courses, according to its statement.  

Founded in 2016 by Mohammed Zeeshan, Sameer Ramesh and Ruhan Naqash, MyCaptain enables students to choose new career options and help develop their practical skills.  

It claims to have trained more than 250,000 learners in careers across content, design, visual arts, finance, business.  

In 2022, the startup raised $3 million as a part of its pre-Series A funding round led by Ankur Capital. The round also saw participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Firstport Ventures and IIM-CAN - a network of alumni of IIM Calcutta.  

Listed non-banking finance player Mufin Green Finance has raised $5 million (Rs 41.4 crore) in a debt funding round from impact investor BlueOrchard.   

The funding comes a month after the firm secured around $17 million (Rs 140 crore) from leading family offices in a Series B round. The names of the investors were, however, not disclosed.   

The investment will help Mufin Green Finance to accelerate its initiatives in the green and energy space, according to its statement.  

Founded in 2016, Mufin has a presence in 16 states across India, with financing options for EVs across two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. It is currently focused on financing every element of the EV ecosystem, including fast chargers, swappable batteries and similar products to mobilise electric vehicles in the country, for both retail and fleet operators.  

MyCaptainInflection Point VenturesMufin Green FinanceBlueOrchard

Inflection Point Ventures tops up bet on MyCaptain; Mufin Green gets debt funding

Inflection Point Ventures tops up bet on MyCaptain; Mufin Green gets debt funding

