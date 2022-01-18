Edtech firm MyCaptain nets $3 mn in Ankur Capital-led round

Edtech platform MyCaptain said it has raised $3 million as a part of its pre-Series A funding led by Ankur Capital.

The round also saw participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Firstport ventures and IIM-CAN - a network of alumni of IIM Calcutta.

The Climber Knowledge and Careers Pvt Ltd-owned and operated firm plans to use the funds to expand reach of its courses, onboard more users and push its revenue to a four-fold growth.

MyCaptain was co-founded by Mohammed Zeeshan, Sameer Ramesh and Ruhan Naqash. The platform enables students to choose new career options and help develop their practical skills.

It further claims to have over 30 beginner and advanced cohort-based courses that range from content writing, social media management, fashion designing to entrepreneurship and advertising.

The platform has so far added over 150,000 learners.

“It is an exciting time for ed-tech in India as we see several new categories emerging, and MyCaptain has been a category creator and leader our segment specially focused towards new age careers. More than 65 million jobs will be created on the internet by 2025 as per a McKinsey report and there’s no hand-holding or guidance for these jobs so far.

With an industry-leading NPS (Net promoter score) of 70 and record high completion rates, MyCaptain is one of the most preferred online course platforms in such fields in India,” said Mohammad Zeeshan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, MyCaptain.

In an interview with VCCircle in December 2020, Ramesh had said that the traditional education space needs a rethink and believed that there was a lot of hope for people looking to pursue career paths not considered conventional.

“There is a global trend to reimagine how employment will be structured, particularly in the context of new-age careers. About 1.1 billion on-demand gig-workers exist globally and India already is one of the largest in terms of scale and growth of internet freelancers globally,” said Rema Subramanian, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Ankur Capital.