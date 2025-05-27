IPO-bound Infra.Market raises fresh capital after mopping up over $120 mn

Premium Infra.Market co-founders Aaditya Sharda (left) and Souvik Sengupta

Building materials platform Infra.Market, which is gearing up towards a planned stock market listing, has secured fresh equity capital just months after it raised funding in a pre-IPO round that pushed its valuation to $2.8 billion. Mumbai-based Hella Infra Market Ltd, the company that operates the platform, had raised Rs 1,050 ......