IPO-bound Infra.Market raises fresh capital after mopping up over $120 mn

Premium
Building materials platform Infra.Market, which is gearing up towards a planned stock market listing, has secured fresh equity capital just months after it raised funding in a pre-IPO round that pushed its valuation to $2.8 billion. Mumbai-based Hella Infra Market Ltd, the company that operates the platform, had raised Rs 1,050 ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.