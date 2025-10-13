IPO-bound Fusion CX acquires Texas-based Scribe.ology

Pankaj Dhanuka, co-founder and MD, Fusion CX

​Fusion CX Ltd, a Kolkata-registered and US-headquartered business outsourcing services provider, has completed its acquisition of Scribe.ology LLC, a healthcare documentation solutions provider.

The deal, which comes only months after Fusion CX acquired American firm S4 Communications, helps Fusion CX expand its presence in the US healthcare services sector. Fusion CX had announced its plan to acquire the Texas-based company in April for $300,000.

Scribe.ology provides in-facility and remote scribe services to hospitals, clinics, emergency departments, and telehealth providers. It primarily serves large healthcare systems and physician groups in the US.

“With Scribe.ology joining us, we combine their clinical expertise with our human-plus-tech approach. It strengthens our healthcare portfolio and helps us ease the burden on providers while improving outcomes for patients,” said Kishore Saraogi, co-founder and COO of Fusion CX.

"With in-facility and remote scribing services now part of Fusion CX, we are uniquely positioned to help healthcare organizations reduce administrative burdens, improve efficiency, and enhance patient outcomes in a digital-first healthcare landscape," said Pankaj Dhanuka, co-founder and managing director.

The company, which has made a series of acquisitions over the last couple of years, had filed its preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering in May this year.

Fusion CX, which is headquartered in the US state of Georgia, has been on an expansion spree. Earlier, it bought S4 Communications that specialises in serving clients across the telecom and utilities industries.

In March last year, the company ramped up its India presence with the inauguration of its first facility in Chennai, marking its entry into southern India, according to its website. It opened a 350-seater facility, with the capacity to house over 600 employees in two shifts.

This followed the opening of a new facility in Navi Mumbai in February 2024. At the time, the company targeted increasing its workforce to over 10,000 employees in India.

In August 2024, the company invested in the Belize-based outsourcing services provider RCC BPO. The South American country has a large population of native English and Spanish-proficient people, offering a competitive price advantage.

Fusion CX provides services in areas such as customer service, sales, order fulfilment, technical support, digital transformation, and collections. It has a team of over 20,000 professionals operating from over 40 centres across North America, Latin America, India, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. It caters to companies in sectors like banking and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, retail, utility, and telecom.​

