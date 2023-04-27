facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Investors gear up for Web3, metaverse investments

Investors gear up for Web3, metaverse investments

By Aman Rawat

  • 27 Apr 2023
Premium
Investors gear up for Web3, metaverse investments
Credit: 123RF.com

Emerging spaces Web3 and metaverse have begun gaining investor attention with a significant pie of the venture capital street mulling investments here, as these sectors are believed to be pivotal in day-to-day operations of e-commerce and gaming companies going ahead. A report by venture debt firm Innoven Capital has found that ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Greater Pacific Capital ropes in LP as co-investor for edtech bet

TMT

Greater Pacific Capital ropes in LP as co-investor for edtech bet

Premium
Investors gear up for Web3, metaverse investments

TMT

Investors gear up for Web3, metaverse investments

Early-stage startups QuickReply, Aksum, NRIHelpLine secure funding

TMT

Early-stage startups QuickReply, Aksum, NRIHelpLine secure funding

PremjiInvest-backed BrightChamps acquires Metamorphosis Edu

TMT

PremjiInvest-backed BrightChamps acquires Metamorphosis Edu

Reliance JV Viacom18 strikes deal with Warner to stream HBO content on JioCinema

TMT

Reliance JV Viacom18 strikes deal with Warner to stream HBO content on JioCinema

NSE tweaks index inclusion rules for spun-off entities

Markets

NSE tweaks index inclusion rules for spun-off entities